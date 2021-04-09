Italy Retail Sales Increase In February

Italy’s retail sales rose in February after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value increased a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent month-on-month in February, after a 2.7 percent fall in January. In December, retail sales grew 2.3 percent.

Sales of non-foods gained 14.8 percent monthly in February, while food sales declined 2.4 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales fell 5.7 percent in February, following an 6.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

Online sales grew 35.8 percent yearly in February.

The retail sales volume increased 7.2 percent monthly in February and declined 7.0 percent from a year ago.

