Italy Retail Sales Rise In August

Italy’s retail sales rose in August after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.

The retail sales value rose a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent month-on-month in August, after 6.0 percent fall in July. In June, retail sales grew 12.5 percent.

Sales of non-foods gained 13.8 percent monthly in August and food sales rose 1.6 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in August, after a 7.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

Online sales grew 36.8 percent yearly in August.

On a month-on-month basis, the retail sales volume increased 11.2 percent in August, after a 8.5 percent fall in the preceding month.

In volume terms, retail sales remained unchanged year-on-year in August, after a 10.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

