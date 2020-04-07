Italy Retail Sales Rise In February

Italy’s retail sales rose in February, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.1 percent rise in January.

Sales of food goods rose 1.1 percent on month in February, non-food goods increased 0.5 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 5.7 percent in February, following a 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.9 percent monthly in February, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales volume increased 5.8 percent in February, following a 1.4 percent rise in the preceding month

