Italy Retail Sales Rise In May

Italy’s retail sales rose in May after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The retail sales value increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, after a 0.1 percent fall in April. In March, sales grew 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 13.3 percent in May, after a 30.4 percent growth in the previous month.

Food sales declined 2.0 percent monthly in May, while non-food product sales grew 2.0 percent.

In volume terms, retail sales gained 0.4 percent on month in May, after a 0.3 percent rise in April. The annual growth eased to 14.1 percent from 31.5 percent a month ago.

