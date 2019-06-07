Italy Retail Sales Unchanged

Italy’s retail sales were unchanged from the previous month in April, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

Both the value and volume of retail sales were unchanged from March, when they decreased 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Food sales grew 1 percent in value and 1.1 percent in volume. Non-food sales decreased 0.7 percent in value and 0.6 percent in volume.

On a year-on-year basis, the retail sales value rose 4.2 percent and volume grew 4.6 percent in April. In March, the value decreased 3.3 percent and the volume fell 3.7 percent.

Online sales rose 17.2 percent from a year ago.

