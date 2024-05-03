Italy’s monthly unemployment rate showed a slight decrease in March 2024, dropping to 7.2% from the previous month’s rate of 7.4%. The data, updated on May 3, 2024, indicates a modest improvement in the country’s labor market. Despite global economic uncertainty, Italy has managed to make progress in reducing unemployment, offering some hope for economic recovery. As policymakers continue to implement strategies to boost job creation and support businesses, the gradual decline in the unemployment rate reflects positive developments for Italy’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com