Italy Trade Surplus Increases In March

Italy’s trade surplus increased in March, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.19 billion in March from EUR 5.701 billion in the same period last year. In January, the trade surplus was EUR 1.584 billion.

Exports grew 28.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 4.4 percent fall in February.

On an annual basis, imports accelerated 35.1 percent in March, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 3.2 percent and imports rose 6.0 percent in March.

Data also showed that import prices increased 1.9 percent monthly in March and grew 4.2 percent from a year ago.

