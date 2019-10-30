Italy's Consumer Confidence Weakens Slightly In October

Italy’s consumer confidence deteriorated slightly in October, monthly survey data from Istat showed Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index fell to 111.7 in October from 112.2 in September. A similar lower reading was last seen in May. The score was forecast to drop to 111.8.

The personal climate index came in at 105.4, down from 107.8 a month ago. The index for households’ assessment of the current situation fell to 107.9 from 110.

Likewise, the indicator measuring consumers’ expectations for coming month dropped to 116.4 from 116.8.

Further, data showed that the business confidence index improved marginally to 99.0 in October from 98.6 in the previous month.

The confidence index in construction fell to 141.3 from 143.2. Meanwhile, the retail trade confidence index rose to 108.3 from 107.6.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com