Italy's Consumer Price Inflation Rises In March

Italy’s consumer prices increased in March on higher energy and transport costs, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 0.8 percent on a yearly basis, as expected, after climbing 0.6 percent in February.

Non-regulated energy prices advanced 1.7 percent and cost of services related to transport grew 2.2 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed unexpectedly to 0.6 percent from 1.0 percent in February. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 1.3 percent.

The HICP logged a monthly increase of 1.8 percent, mainly due to the end of the winter sales of clothing and footwear. Prices were expected to climb 2.2 percent.

