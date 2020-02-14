Italy's Exports Fall For Second Month, Imports Rise

Italy’s exports dropped for the second month in December, while imports grew for the first time in four months, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Exports fell 0.9 percent on month, but slower than the 4.2 percent decrease posted in November.

Meanwhile, imports grew 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop a month ago. This was the first increase since September.

On a yearly basis, exports gained 4.2 percent, while imports fell 2.2 percent in December. Consequently, the trade surplus increased to EUR 5.01 billion from EUR 2.78 billion last year.

Exports to non-EU area grew 5.1 percent and that to EU climbed 3.4 percent. At the same time, imports from non-EU markets were down 5.9 percent, while those from EU countries rose 0.3 percent.

The trade balance with EU countries showed a shortfall of EUR 748 million, while trade with non-EU nations resulted in a surplus of EUR 5.76 billion.

