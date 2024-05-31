Italy’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has remained unchanged at 0.3% in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data updated on May 31, 2024. This stagnant growth rate mirrors the previous quarter’s performance, indicating a period of economic stability, albeit with no substantial growth during these months.The data shows that Italy’s economy has entered a phase of steadiness, with the GDP not seeing any significant increase from the last quarter. The previous indicator of 0.3% growth in Q4 2023 has continued into Q1 2024. While the country has managed to avoid a decline, the flat growth rate highlights the challenges Italy faces in accelerating its economic momentum.Maintaining the same growth rate quarter-over-quarter suggests that while Italy’s economy might be resilient to some negative pressures, it may require new strategies and policies to spur further economic development and achieve higher growth rates in the coming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com