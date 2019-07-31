Italy's GDP Stagnates In Q2

Italy’s economic growth remained flat in the second quarter, preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product remained unchanged on both quarterly and annual basis in the second quarter.

The economy was forecast to shrink 0.1 percent sequentially after expanding 0.1 percent in the first quarter.

Year-on-year, GDP had contracted 0.1 percent in the first quarter. Economists had forecast another 0.1 percent drop for the second quarter.

