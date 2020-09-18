Italy's Industrial Orders Rise In July

Italy’s industrial orders and turnover increased for the third consecutive month in July, albeit at slower rates, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Industrial orders grew 3.7 percent on month, following June’s 23.7 percent increase. Domestic orders were up 1.3 percent, while foreign orders logged a notable growth of 7.4 percent.

Likewise, the monthly growth in industrial turnover eased to 8.1 percent from 13.6 percent a month ago. Turnover in domestic market advanced 9 percent and that in foreign market gained 6.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial orders dropped at a slower pace of 7.2 percent after easing 11.6 percent in the previous month. Orders have been falling since January 2020.

Turnover decreased 8.1 percent annually, which was much slower than the 16.4 percent decline posted in June.

