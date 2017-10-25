Italy's Industrial Orders Rise Most Since Mid 2016

Italy’s industrial orders grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.

Industrial orders advanced 8.7 percent month-on-month in August, the fastest since June 2016, when they grew 14.7 percent. Orders had increased only 0.4 percent in July.

Demand from domestic market advanced 12.7 percent and that in non-domestic market climbed 3.3 percent.

At the same time, industrial turnover expanded 2 percent in August after falling for two straight months. This was the biggest monthly growth since February.

On a yearly basis, industrial order growth improved to 12.2 percent from 10.1 percent in July. Meanwhile, growth in industrial turnover eased to 3.4 percent from 4 percent.

