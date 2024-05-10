Italy’s industrial production took a hit in March 2024, with a decrease of 0.6% compared to the previous month. This drop comes after a slight 0.1% increase in February 2024. The data, updated on 10 May 2024, highlights a concerning trend in the Italian manufacturing sector. The month-over-month comparison reveals a significant downturn, indicating challenges faced by the country’s industrial output. With global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions affecting industries worldwide, Italy’s industrial production figures reflect the broader challenges facing the global economy. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the impact of these trends on Italy’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com