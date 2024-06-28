Italy’s industrial sector showed a glimmer of resilience in April 2024 as its industrial sales, although still in decline, improved significantly. According to data released on June 28, 2024, the current indicator marked a -2.00% drop compared to the same month last year. This figure reflects a substantial recovery from the -5.10% decline recorded in March 2024 on a year-over-year basis.The reduction in the rate of decline signifies that Italy’s industrial sales have managed to regain some ground despite ongoing economic challenges. This improvement is a hopeful sign for analysts and industry stakeholders who have been closely monitoring the sector’s performance amidst the broader European economic landscape.While the latest data is encouraging, experts caution that sustained efforts will be required to stabilize and eventually reverse the downward trend. The Italian government and businesses alike will need to navigate the persistent headwinds to ensure continued recovery and growth in the industrial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com