Italy's Inflation Steady At 0.8%

Italy’s consumer prices advanced at a steady pace in June, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate of increase as seen in May but slightly faster than the expected 0.7 percent.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation eased slightly to 0.8 percent in June from 0.9 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus the expected increase of 0.1 percent. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June.

In a separate communiqu?, Istat said producer prices in domestic market remained unchanged on month and increased by 1.8 percent annually in May.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com