Italy's Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2012

Italy’s unemployment rate declined to the lowest in more than seven years in June, the statistical office Istat reported Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell slightly to 9.7 percent in June from 9.8 percent in May. This was the lowest since January 2012, when the rate was 9.6 percent.

At the same time, the employment rate rose slightly to 59.2 percent from 59.1 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined to 28.1 percent in June from 29.7 in May.

In the second quarter, employment rose 0.5 percent from previous period to 124,000.

