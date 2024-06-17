Italy’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding tobacco remained static at 0.8% in May 2024, unchanged from the previous month, according to updated data released on 17 June 2024. The indicator maintained this rate for the second month in a row, reflecting no alteration from April 2024.When observed on a year-over-year basis, the CPI ex tobacco for both April and May 2024 showed a consistent variation of 0.8%, indicating stability in price changes for the broader economy, excluding tobacco products. This continuation suggests that inflation pressures in other areas remain relatively moderated, despite economic uncertainties typically associated with post-pandemic recovery phases.The unchanged rate can be seen as a sign of economic steadiness, yet it underscores the ongoing challenges in igniting more robust inflation levels. Analysts will be closely monitoring the forthcoming months to assess whether this trend will persist or if shifts in economic activities will trigger alterations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com