Italy’s trade surplus with non-EU countries saw a noticeable contraction in April 2024, reaching €4.91 billion, according to the latest data updated on May 29, 2024. This follows a previous surplus of €5.60 billion in March 2024.The reduction in the trade balance underscores a shift in Italy’s economic dynamics, marking a decrease of €0.69 billion within a single month. This can be attributed to various factors, including fluctuations in export and import activities, global market conditions, and possibly changes in trade policies.As Italy navigates the complexities of international trade, this latest figure highlights the need for businesses and policymakers to adapt to evolving economic landscapes. With the non-EU trade balance being a critical indicator of financial health, these changes will likely prompt strategic adjustments in Italy’s approach to global trade.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com