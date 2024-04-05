Italy’s public deficit showed signs of improvement in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the indicator decreasing from 6.1% in the third quarter to 5.5%. This positive change suggests a better financial outlook for the country during this period. The data, which was updated on 05 April 2024, indicates a step in the right direction for Italy’s economic stability. Investors and analysts will likely keep a close eye on future reports to gauge the country’s progress in managing its public finances amidst global economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com