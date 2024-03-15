Italy’s trade balance with the European Union showed a notable improvement in January 2024, as reported in the latest data update on March 15, 2024. The previous indicator for December 2023 was at -2.75 billion, but in January 2024, the current indicator improved significantly to -0.38 billion. This positive change indicates a reduction in the trade deficit for Italy within the EU, reflecting potentially stronger export performance or better import management. The updated figures suggest a promising start to the new year for Italy’s trade relations with its European partners, signaling potential economic growth and stability ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com