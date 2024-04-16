Italy’s trade balance showed impressive growth in February 2024, with the country’s trade surplus doubling compared to the previous month. The latest data released on April 16, 2024, revealed that Italy’s trade surplus reached 6.034 billion euros in February, a significant increase from the 2.495 billion euros recorded in January. This remarkable improvement in the trade balance indicates a strong performance in Italy’s export sector, which has helped boost the country’s economic outlook.The surge in Italy’s trade surplus comes as welcome news amid global economic uncertainties, demonstrating the resilience and competitiveness of the Italian economy. The substantial increase in exports in February highlights the strength of Italy’s trade relations and positions the country favorably in the global market. With the trade balance showing such robust growth, Italy is poised to further strengthen its economic recovery and solidify its position as a key player in the international trade arena.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com