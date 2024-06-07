ITV plc (ITV.L) has announced an invitation for holders of its outstanding €600 million 1.375% Notes due on 26 September 2026 to tender these Notes for cash purchase by ITV plc. The company plans to cancel the purchased Notes, ensuring they are neither re-issued nor re-sold. ITV plc intends to accept up to €240 million in aggregate nominal amount of these Notes for purchase.Additionally, ITV plc will declare its plan to issue a new series of euro-denominated fixed rate notes under its €3 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme on Friday.The objective of this offer and the proposed issuance of new Notes is to efficiently extend the company’s debt maturity profile.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com