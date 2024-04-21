Iveco Group N.V. has confirmed the appointment of Olof Persson as Group CEO, succeeding Gerrit Marx who is set to lead CNH Industrial N.V. as its CEO effective from 1st July 2024.Persson, who presently serves as an Independent Director on Iveco Group’s Board, brings with him extensive experience from numerous leadership roles across the industry. During his career, Persson assumed various roles at ABB before taking the helm as Division President at Bombardier Transportation in 2004. A couple of years later, in 2006, he was appointed President of Volvo Aero at Volvo Group, later transitioning to President of Volvo Construction Equipment in 2008. Persson continued to climb the corporate ladder within Volvo Group, becoming its President and CEO in 2011.Following his tenure at Volvo Group, Persson served as Senior Operating Executive at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company in 2016. In 2022, he became part of the Iveco Group, joining its Board as an Independent Director when the Group made its listing debut on Euronext Milan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com