IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), a company that facilitates connections between brands and creators, announced on Friday that its Board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $5 million.”IZEA’s Board of Directors and management team strongly believe that the market currently undervalues our core business, technology assets, and cash reserves,” stated Ted Murphy, CEO of IZEA.As of the announcement, shares of IZEA were trading up by 11.98 percent at $2.43 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com