Jabil Inc. (JBL) has reported a decline in third-quarter profit compared to last year, though the earnings still exceeded analysts’ expectations.The company posted a net income of $129 million, or $1.06 per share, down from $233 million, or $1.72 per share, in the same period last year.On an adjusted basis, Jabil Inc. reported earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.Market analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had projected average earnings of $1.85 per share, typically excluding special items.Revenue for the quarter dropped by 20.2% to $6.77 billion, compared to $8.48 billion in the previous year.### Jabil Inc. Third-Quarter Financials (GAAP):- **Net Income (Q3):** $129 million vs. $233 million (last year)- **Earnings Per Share (Q3):** $1.06 vs. $1.72 (last year)- **Revenue (Q3):** $6.77 billion vs. $8.48 billion (last year)### Future Guidance:- **Next Quarter EPS:** $2.03 – $2.43- **Next Quarter Revenue:** $6.3 – $6.9 billion- **Full Year EPS:** $8.40- **Full Year Revenue:** $28.5 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com