Jacobs (J) announced the appointment of Venk Nathamuni as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3, 2024.Nathamuni previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Cirrus Logic (CRUS).Earlier in his career, Nathamuni served as Head of Corporate Finance, M&A, Investor Relations, and IT at Arista Networks. He also dedicated nine years to Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., where he was Vice President of M&A and Corporate Development as well as Head of Investor Relations. Additionally, Nathamuni has held various roles at J.P. Morgan, Synopsys, Synplicity, and QuickLogic.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com