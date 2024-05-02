Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) reported an increase in earnings for its first quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates. Last year’s first quarter saw the bottom line at $85 million, or $0.53 a share, whereas this year the bottom line reached $127.1 million, equating to $0.81 per share.When adjusted for special considerations, Janus Henderson Group Plc disclosed adjusted earnings of $111.8 million or $0.71 a share for the same period. The average predicted earnings per share by analysts, as compiled by Thomson Reuters, was $0.62. Typically, these predictions exclude special items.The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% from last year, standing at $551.7 million up from $495.8 million.Looking at the earnings of Janus Henderson Group Plc in detail (GAAP), the first quarter earnings reached $127.1 million, up from $85 million the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) of the first quarter was $0.81 compared to last year’s $0.53. The company’s revenue was $551.7 million, up from $495.8 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com