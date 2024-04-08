Recent data released by the National Statistics Bureau of Japan has shown a substantial decrease in the country’s adjusted current account in February 2024. The current account indicator, which stood at 274.63 trillion yen in January 2024, dropped significantly to 136.86 trillion yen in February 2024. This marks a significant decline in a key economic indicator for Japan.The adjusted current account tracks the difference between a country’s savings and its investments, including goods, services, and income flows. With this recent decrease, economists and analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to understand the implications for Japan’s economy. The data was updated on April 7, 2024, and investors will be keeping a close eye on future developments in the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com