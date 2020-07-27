Japan All Industry Activity Falls; Leading Index Rises In May

Japan’s all industry activity declined for the fourth month in a row in May and leading index increased, data showed on Monday.

The all industry activity index fell 3.5 percent month-on-month in May, following a 7.6 percent decline in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry revealed.

Among components, construction activity declined 2.8 percent on month in May, after a 0.1 percent rise in April.

Industrial production fell 9.0 percent in May, following a 9.8 percent decrease in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity declined 2.2 percent in May, following a 7.7 percent fall.

On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 17.4 percent in May, following a 13.0 percent decline in the prior month.

Elsewhere, final data from the Cabinet Office revealed that the leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 78.4 in May from 77.7 in April. According to the initial estimate, the score was 79.3.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity came in at 73.4 in May versus an initial estimate of 74.6. In April, the reading was 80.1.

The lagging index declined to 93.0 from 97.5 in the prior month. In the initial estimate, the score was 94.0.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com