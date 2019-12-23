Japan All Industry Activity Index On Tap For Monday

Japan will on Monday release October numbers for its all industry activity index, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is tipped to have fallen 4.3 percent on month after advancing 1.5 percent in September.

Japan also will see final October figures for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were 91.8 and 94.8, respectively.

Australia will see November numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year. That’s up from 0.1 percent on month and down from 2.5 percent on year in October.

Singapore will provide November data for consumer prices; in October, inflation was down 0.4 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com