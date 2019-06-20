Japan All Industry Activity Rises In April

Japan’s industrial activity rose for the first time in three months in April, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

The all industry activity index rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in April, after a 0.3 percent fall in March. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.

Among components, the construction activity index grew 1.2 percent in April, after a 0.2 percent fall in March. The industrial production index rose 0.6 percent in April, reversing a 0.6 percent decline.

The tertiary industrial activity increased 0.8 percent in April, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

On an annual basis, the all industry activity index rose 1.0 percent in April, after a 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.

