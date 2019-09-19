Japan All Industry Activity Rises In July

Japan’s all industry activity rose in July, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

The all industry activity index rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.7 percent fall in June, which was in line with economists’ expectations.

Among components, construction activity dropped 1.4 percent, following a 0.6 percent fall in June.

Meanwhile, industrial production gained 1.3 percent, after a 3.4 percent decline in June. Tertiary industry activity rose 0.1 percent in July, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, all industry activity grew 1.3 percent in July, after a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

