Japan All Industry Index Falls Further In March

Japan’s all industry activity fell further in March, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

The all industry activity index declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.2 percent drop in February. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.2 percent.

Among components, construction industry activity increased 0.3 percent, slower than 1.5 percent rise in February. At the same time, industrial production declined 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent gain in February.

Tertiary industry activity fell 0.4 percent, following a 0.6 percent decline in February.

On a yearly basis, all industry activity dropped 0.4 percent in March, after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.

