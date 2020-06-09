Japan Average Cash Earnings Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see May results for average cash earnings, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Earnings are expected to rise 0.6 percent on year after gaining 0.1 percent in April.

Australia will see May numbers for job ads from ANZ and business confidence from NAB. In April, job ads plummeted 53.1 percent on month, while the business confidence index saw a score of -46.

