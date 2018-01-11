Japan Bank Lending Gains 2.5% On Year In December

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday – standing at 522.048 trillion yen.
That’s down from the 2.7 percent increase in November.
Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.4 percent to 454.068 trillion yen – also down from the 2.7 percent increase in the previous month.
Lending from trusts gained 2.6 percent on year to 67.980 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks climbed an annual 7.4 percent to 2.396 trillion yen.
