Japan Capex Jumps 4.3% In Q3

Capital spending in Japan was up 4.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for 3.0 percent and was up from 4.2 percent in the three months prior.

Excluding software, capex jumped 4.7 percent – again beating forecasts for 2.7 percent and up from 4.3 percent in the third quarter.

Company profits were up 0.9 percent in Q4, slowing from 5.5 percent in the previous three months. Company sales jumped 5.9 percent, up from 4.8 percent in the third quarter.

