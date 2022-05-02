Japan Consumer Confidence Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday see April results for its consumer confidence index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index score in March was 32.8.

Australia will provide April figures for commodity prices and job ads; in March, prices surged 40.9 percent on year, while job ads rose 0.4 percent on month. Australia also will see April results for the manufacturing index from the Australian Industry Group; in March, the index score was 55.7.

A number of regional countries will see April results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan (Jibun), Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan.

Finally, a number of the regional bourses are closed on Monday for Labor Day, including Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr) and Thailand.

