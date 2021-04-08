Japan Consumer Confidence Highest In 13 Months

Japan’s consumer confidence rose to the highest level in thirteen months in March, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 36.1 in March from 33.9 in February.

The latest index was the highest since February last year, when it was 38.4.

Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index for overall livelihood rose to 38.0 in March and the index reflecting households’ willingness to buy durable consumer goods surged to 38.1.

The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 37.2 and employment grew to 31.0.

The latest survey was conducted on March 15 among 8,400 households.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com