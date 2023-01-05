Japan’s consumer sentiment improved to the highest level in three months, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 30.3 in December from 28.6 in November. This was the highest since September, when the reading was 30.8.

Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the view on the overall livelihood increased to 27.4 in December and that for income growth rose to 35.1.

The index reflecting households’ willingness to buy durable consumer goods improved to 23.7 and the index for employment grew to 35.0.

The latest survey was conducted on December 15 among 8,400 households.

