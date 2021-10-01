Japan Consumer Confidence Highest Since February Last Year

Japan’s consumer confidence rose to the highest level in nineteen months in September, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 37.8 in September from 36.7 in August.

The latest index was the highest since February last year, when it was 38.4.

Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index for overall livelihood rose to 39.2 in September. The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 38.1 and employment grew to 36.1.

The index reflecting households’ willingness to buy durable consumer goods rose to 37.8.

The latest survey was conducted on September 15 among 8,400 households.

