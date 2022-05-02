Japan Consumer Confidence Improves For First Time In 6 Months

Japan’s consumer confidence improved for the first time in six months in April, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 33.0 in April from 32.8 in March.

Among the four sub-indexes, the indicator measuring the overall livelihood decreased to 31.2 in April and that for income growth fell to 36.8.

The index reflecting households’ willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined to 27.7, while the index for employment grew to 36.1.

The latest survey was conducted on April 15 among 8,400 households.

