Japan Consumer Confidence On Tap For Monday

Japan will on Monday see November results for consumer confidence and monetary base, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The consumer confidence index is expected to show a score of 44.9, up from 44.5 in October. The monetary base was up 14.5 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see November results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and job advertisements from ANZ, as well as Q3 numbers for inventories and company operating profits.

In October, the inflation forecast suggested an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year, while job ads were up 1.4 percent on month.

Company operating profits are expected to be flat on quarter after sinking 0.4 percent in Q2, while profits are tipped to add 0.1 percent after sliding 4.5 percent in the three months prior.

Indonesia will release November inflation data, with forecasts expected to show an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.45 percent on year following the 0.01 percent monthly increase and the 3.58 percent yearly gain in October.

The Philippines will provide October data for producer prices and November numbers for consumer prices.

In September, producer prices were down 0.2 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. In October, consumer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia will see November results for their manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei. In October, their scores were 48.6 and 50.1, respectively.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com