Consumer sentiment in Japan unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in three months this April, according to data from the Cabinet Office revealed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index fell to 38.3 in April, down from 39.5 the previous month. This contrasts with economists’ predictions, which had forecasted a rise to 39.7.The latest survey, which took place on April 15 and included 8,400 households, showed a decrease in all sub-indices during April. The overall livelihood indicator fell by 1.4 points to 36.1, while the employment indicator dropped by 0.8 points to reach 44.2.The index indicating households’ willingness to purchase durable consumer goods also saw a downturn, falling to 31.8 from 34.0. Additionally, the index for income growth also slipped, dropping by 0.4 points to 41.1.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com