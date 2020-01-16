Japan Core Machine Order Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday release November numbers for core machine orders, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Core machine orders are projected to add 3.0 percent on month but fall 5.4 percent on year after skidding 6.0 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year in October.

Japan also will see December data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year in November.

New Zealand will provide December figures for credit card spending; in November, overall electronic spending was up 1.0 percent on month and retail card spending added 0.1 percent on month.

Australia will see November numbers for home loans, with forecasts calling for an increase of 1.4 percent on month after rising 2.0 percent in October. Investment loan value is expected to gain 1.0 percent on month, slowing from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

China will release December numbers for new home prices; in November, prices added 0.3 percent on month.

