Japan Core Machine Orders Climb 2.9% In January

The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up 2.9 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday – coming in at 839.4 billion yen.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the upwardly revised 11.9 percent decline in December (originally -12.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, core machine orders eased 0.3 percent – again beating forecasts for a drop of 1.1 percent following the 3.5 percent decline in the previous month.

Core machine orders for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to fall 2.0 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year to 2,518.8 billion yen.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com