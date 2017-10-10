Japan Core Machine Orders Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for core machine orders, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Core machine orders are expected to add 1.0 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year after jumping 8.0 percent on month and falling 7.5 percent on year in July.

Japan also will see preliminary September numbers for machine tool orders; in August, orders surged 36.2 percent on year.

Australia will see October results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in September, the index gained 2.5 percent to a score of 97.9.

