Japan Core Machine Orders Gain 0.2% In August

The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Monday – coming in at 752.5 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 6.3 percent increase in July.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 15.2 percent – beating expectations for a loss of 15.6 percent following the 16.2 percent drop in the previous month.

The total value of overall machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 19.8 percent on month in August and fell 16.5 percent on year.

