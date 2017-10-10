Japan Core Machine Orders Jump 3.4% In August

Core machine orders in Japan climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday – standing at 882.4 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 8.0 percent spike in July.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders advanced 4.4 percent – again beating expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 7.5 percent decline in the previous month.

